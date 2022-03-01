Poperinge’s German Tower to become tourist attraction

The tower built by German troops is now being renovated and should be open as a viewing platform and information point by September 2024 marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the West Flemish town.

The German Tower is one of the few remnants of the air war in Poperinge during WW2. It was built as a control tower at Flugplatz Peselhoek or Airfield Peselhoek, an airfield covering 125 hectares.

Other remains include two small bunkers along the Poperinge Canal that marked the border of the airfield.

Poperinge is eager to protect the tower that is now in a poorly condition and open it to visitors as an attraction. The tower stands at one of the highest points outside the town. A new car park and access route will also be created. The tower may one day feature on Horizon2025, a West Flemish network grouping a score of viewing platforms across our coastal province.