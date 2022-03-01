Red Cross Flanders launches donation number

You can show your support by making a bank transfer to 53 0000 0000 5353. Please mention Ukraine.

Red Cross Flanders is also releasing 250,000 euros from its emergency fund. The cash is being donated to the Ukrainian and Polish Red Cross organisations and will be used to buy food, water, blankets and tents for refugees in Polish border towns. Money is also being released to provide medical care and psychological support.

Red Cross Flanders is in close contact with sister organisations in Ukraine, Hungary, Romania and Poland. Together these organisations are constantly assessing which aid initiatives are needed and where financial support is required to support victims.

Red Cross Flanders is also activating the Restoring Family Links service via 015/44 34 07. People who have lost touch with relatives can call this number. Red Cross Flanders is working with Red Cross and Red Crescent organisations across the world and with special representatives in conflict and war zones to make this a success.