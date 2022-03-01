The country’s first underground supermarket to be built in Grimbergen
A new underground supermarket is to be built in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Grimbergen. The Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo will construct the store that will be the first of its kind in Flanders next to a new underground carpark. It is hoped that work on the supermarket and the carpark will have been completed by the end of next year.
The centre of Grimbergen, a residential municipality around 10km north of Brussels, is to be given a make-over. In addition to the new supermarket and carpark an extension is also to be build on the local Town Hall.
The Alderman responsible for transport in Grimbergen Philip Roosen (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that "The underground Jumbo supermarket will be unique in Flanders”.
Mr Roosen added "We were confronted will a need for extra carparking spaces due to the extension work on the Town Hall on the one hand and to make the centre more attractive on the other as we no longer have a local grocery store in the centre of Grimbergen. There isn’t a bakery or a butcher’s either, so it is a great idee to combine an underground carpark with a supermarket”.
30km/h speed limit and cycle streets
A 30 km/h speed limit will be in force in many of the streets in the centre of Grimbergen. Two of the streets will become cycle streets and additional bicycles will be installed in the centre of Grimbergen to make it more attractive to cyclists.
The work will get under way early next year and should take around 10 months to complete and will cost 9 million euro. The municipal authorities are investing 2 million euro in the project with a private developer stumping up the remaining 7 million. The municipal authorities will more than double the value of their investment as they will receive a 100,000-euro concession fee for 50 years.