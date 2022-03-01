The country’s first underground supermarket to be built in Grimbergen

The centre of Grimbergen, a residential municipality around 10km north of Brussels, is to be given a make-over. In addition to the new supermarket and carpark an extension is also to be build on the local Town Hall.

The Alderman responsible for transport in Grimbergen Philip Roosen (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that "The underground Jumbo supermarket will be unique in Flanders”.

Mr Roosen added "We were confronted will a need for extra carparking spaces due to the extension work on the Town Hall on the one hand and to make the centre more attractive on the other as we no longer have a local grocery store in the centre of Grimbergen. There isn’t a bakery or a butcher’s either, so it is a great idee to combine an underground carpark with a supermarket”.