Tiswas about naked breasts in Antwerp Central

Linda, who hails from Ieper (West Flanders), has been promoting Spa mineral water for yonks. The campaign shows Linda and her naked breasts in photos from 1985, 2002 and 2022. The compositions are identical.

Spa’s Charlotte Giroud explains why the photos shown at railway stations have been cropped above the nipple: “Naked breasts can’t be shown in public. This isn’t Spa’s decision!”.

Tests also revealed that it was above all younger people who objected to the nudity of a full breast.

“The photos have not been made to provoke” says model Linda. ”But to represent purity. I can understand people are offended. That’s why I think: let it be. I prefer people to be happy”.

“I believe there was a tiswas about it two decades ago too! We live in a big community and should respect everybody!”

Linda has also been asked how come she’s hardly changed over the years. Her secret is lots of exercise, healthy food and lots to drink.

“It also makes you feel better” she adds.