Belgian hospitals gear up to receive war injured

Demand has not yet materialised but the matter could soon become pressing. The entire European health care sector is being mobilised to treat Ukrainian patients.

“We’re not only talking about people injured in the war” says Marcel Van de Auwera, head of urgent medicine at the federal health ministry.

As a result of the war on Ukraine other patients are likely not to receive access to the necessary care.

“I’m thinking of cancer patients, kidney dialysis patients and children with chronic illnesses. We aim to throw the net wide and are asking hospitals to prepare for possible demand” says Van de Auwera.

Co-ordination will happen at EU level.

“When there is a precise request, we will consider which hospital is best placed to meet it” notes Van de Auwera.