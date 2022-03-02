Belgian PM backs “more intensive partnership” with Ukraine
Belgian premier Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) is not backing the idea of Ukraine’s speedy entry into the European Union. The Belgian leader told the foreign affairs and defence select committee of the Belgian parliament that he didn’t think full membership for Ukraine was something that should be considered at this juncture.
“If we want to help Ukraine and elaborate a partnership, you have to be able to do this far more quickly” he said.
The EU currently operates the EU eastern partnership programme for countries bordering the EU, who wish to draw closer.
“I’m calling for the organisation of a more intensive partnership with Ukraine and other countries” Mr De Croo said. “In my view this is something completely different to EU membership.