Belgium closes Kyiv embassy
The Belgian foreign ministry has announced the closure of the Belgian embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv “due to the changing security situation”. Staff have left Ukraine. Earlier staff had been moved to the French embassy over security concerns.
“Consular assistance to the Belgians still in Ukraine will be provided by the consular teams present at several Ukrainian border crossings and by the foreign ministry’s crisis centre” the foreign ministry says.
Belgian consular teams are present in Medyka (Poland), Kosice (Slovakia), Suceava (Romania) and in Chisinau (Moldova). Belgians can also contact the foreign ministry helpline on +32(0)2 501 40 00.