Belgium closes Kyiv embassy

“Consular assistance to the Belgians still in Ukraine will be provided by the consular teams present at several Ukrainian border crossings and by the foreign ministry’s crisis centre” the foreign ministry says.

Belgian consular teams are present in Medyka (Poland), Kosice (Slovakia), Suceava (Romania) and in Chisinau (Moldova). Belgians can also contact the foreign ministry helpline on +32(0)2 501 40 00.