Office of corona commissioner calls it a day

“The epidemiological situation allows us to dismantle crisis management also in the field of crisis co-ordination” says Facon.

In recent days the office made preparations to hand over its activities to Belgium’s national crisis centre and the Belgian health ministry.

The GEMS panel is staying on the case.

“We’ve been in a long period of lower figures. That’s why you are hearing less from the GEMS” says biostatistician and GEMS member Geert Molenberghs. “If there is a new upsurge in the fall, possibly due to a new variant, then the GEMS will provide advice with regard to the colour of the corona barometer”.

The barometer takes account of the epidemiological situation – hospitalisations and patient numbers in ICUs. These numbers are matched by measures in society at large.

The consultative committee grouping Belgian governments that has the final say on corona measures meets on Friday. It is expected to decide to introduce code yellow measures – a relaxation from code orange.

One of the issues believed to be on the table is masking on public transport.