Corona numbers all heading in right direction

Code yellow measures apply when there are fewer than 65 daily Covid hospitalisations and fewer than 300 patients in ICUs.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 26 February, 6,471 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 30% on the week.

Fewer and fewer cases are conventional omicron variant with most of the other cases, the BA.2 omicron subvariant. The subvariant is set to become dominant by the end of the week.

In the week to 25 February on average 137 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 29% on the week.

2,189 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. 224 patients are in intensive care – down 21% on the week and the figure has been falling for days now.

In the week to 26 February on average 23 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 42% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 30,199 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 38,000 tests are carried out each day in the week to 26 February – a 13% fall on the week. 19.5% of tests came back positive. The figure is down 4.8%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 0.78 – down 4% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 78 others and the pandemic is no longer widening.

7,015,593 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 61% of the population. 79% of the population is fully vaccinated.