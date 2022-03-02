Molotov cocktails thrown at second Brussels police station
The offices of the police dogs brigade in the Montgomery/Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe police zone of Brussels have been attacked by persons unknown using petrol bombs. It’s the second such incident in Brussels in only three days.
The head of local police confirmed the attack that took place this morning. The building and three vehicles suffered intensive damage. On Monday persons unknown hurled petrol bombs at police HQ in Molenbeek.
The perpetrators of both attacks are still on the run.