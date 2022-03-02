Police take drunken driver off De Lijn bus
It was at the Dampoort railway station in Ghent that police intervened to remove a drunken driver from a bus operated by the Flemish local transport company. The woman driver was breathalysed and revealed to be over the drink-drive limit. All passengers on the bus are safe and sound.
Bus company De Lijn was alerted to the situation by passengers on the Lochristi-Ghent service, who believed the driver was drunk. De Lijn rang the police.
After the woman driver tested over the limit her licence was withdrawn for a fortnight.
De Lijn’s spokesman Marco Demerling says the company is taken aback by the incident: “We can’t tolerate a drunken driver. The safety of passengers and other road users is paramount. An internal enquiry will try to establish what exactly happened”.