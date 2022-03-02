Region Ghent
archive photo
Belga

Police take drunken driver off De Lijn bus

It was at the Dampoort railway station in Ghent that police intervened to remove a drunken driver from a bus operated by the Flemish local transport company.  The woman driver was breathalysed and revealed to be over the drink-drive limit.  All passengers on the bus are safe and sound.

Colin Clapson

Bus company De Lijn was alerted to the situation by passengers on the Lochristi-Ghent service, who believed the driver was drunk.  De Lijn rang the police. 

After the woman driver tested over the limit her licence was withdrawn for a fortnight. 

De Lijn’s spokesman Marco Demerling says the company is taken aback by the incident: “We can’t tolerate a drunken driver. The safety of passengers and other road users is paramount.  An internal enquiry will try to establish what exactly happened”.

