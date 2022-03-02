Ukrainian lions evacuated to Flanders

“The two neglected lions were scheduled to come to the nature centre in May, but due to the Russian invasion all the animals in the Kyiv sanctuary are being evacuated early. We’ve been asked to accept the lions ASAP” says Frederik Thoelen.

The lions and other animals are today making their journey.

“The drivers had great difficulty exiting Kyiv. Russian soldiers threatened their lives. We’re trying to get all the paperwork in order for the animals to come to us” says Frederik.

The lions are first supposed to go to a Polish zoo in Poznan where they will be collected. The Flemish nature centre first wants to get the paperwork sorted because importing animals from outside the EU involves a lot of red tape.

“Human suffering is of course the worst side of a war, but we are also receiving reports of heart-wrenching conditions in animal sanctuaries and zoos. We want to help” concludes Frederik.