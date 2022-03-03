176 euro fine for GSM use in cars, on bikes and mopeds

Manipulation of a mobile or tablet by drivers has now become a category 3 offence. In addition to the fine new drivers will have to resit their theory and/or practical exam.

People using their phone as GPS will need to punch in the address while they are at a standstill.

Traffic institute Vias welcomes the new rules. A camera test showed 13% of drivers with their mobile on their lap and in use.

“For sure, if you have your mobile on your lap, you don’t have your eye on the road” says Stef Willems. “You’re focused on what’s happening in your lap. Your eyes are not on the road and you won’t be able to respond as quickly and won’t notice certain things”.