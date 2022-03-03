“Seventy men report to Ukrainian embassy to join the fight”

They are responding to the words of Ukrainian president Zelensky, who said if people can’t stomach “the indecision of politicians” they are free to come and help defend Ukraine. Men from across Europe are stepping forward to join Ukraine’s foreign legion.

The Belgian foreign ministry strongly advises against travel to Ukraine for all reasons, but twenty men will be leaving soon. They are not Ukrainians but hold a variety of nationalities.

Marten Zwanenburg, lecturer in military law at Amsterdam University, points to neutrality law that states that neutral countries cannot prevent people from making for conflict zones. This, however, doesn’t apply to members of the Belgian military.

“They are not allowed to go. Belgium isn’t permitted to recruit civilians either” says Zwanenburg. “Ordinary Belgians can leave. The humanitarian law of war distinguishes between a first category of people joining a foreign army or a volunteer corps with special requirements”.

“Those who sign up may commit acts of war without later being prosecuted. You can only be prosecuted for war crimes”.

Zwanenburg says that a second category involves citizens who can leave for Ukraine. They are not immune from prosecution if they take up arms. “In principle if as a civilian you kill somebody abroad you are committing murder. In practice sufficient evidence will be needed for punishment to be enforced” says the Dutch lecturer.

People serving with the Ukrainian military, who are captured, become prisoners of war. The others don’t. Prisoners of waw will have to be released after the conflict. Others could end up in a Russian jail for quite some time”.