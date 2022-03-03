Belgian family evicted from Scots castle over £230 unpaid bill

Belgian businesswoman and millionaire Marian Van Overwaele and her family have owned Knockderry Castle since the Seventies. The castle stands in Cove in Argyll and Bute in western Scotland. It was built during the 19th century and is the subject of a category A preservation order. It’s valued at some 3 million pounds.

The castle has been the focus of a legal battle ever since Van Overwaele refused to pay a 230-pound bill connected to a bridalwear business she owned in Helensburgh. With legal costs the bill topped 30,000 pounds and in 2000 Van Overwaele was declared bankrupt.

The Belgian and her family refused to accept this and continued to proceed in the Scottish courts. Last year Van Overwaele and her brother, George Amil, who had meanwhile become the titular owner of the property, were ordered to leave the castle. Van Overwaele continued the legal fight, which she finally lost two months ago.

Van Overwaele wasn’t present when the local police enforced the eviction order. Her brother and his wife were. Eventually they were convinced to leave telling BBC “We have just become homeless. This is a giant miscarriage of justice”.