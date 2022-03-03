Delhaize ditches Kamchatka crab and Russian vodka

Colruyt has stopped ordering thirty products. The supermarket chain is unwilling to specify which.

Delhaize has stopped ordering two products. Delhaize’s Roel Dekelver: “We’ve noticed it is on the minds of customers. There have been numerous queries, especially about vodka. One specific type of vodka will no longer be available on our shelves and Kamchatka crab too has been removed from our range”.

“Deliveries were already difficult. After a while we will no longer be able to offer these two products in our Delhaize stores. Vodka is produced in several European countries. Other brands remain available”.