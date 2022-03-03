Flemish broadcasters back Ukraine fundraiser

From Thursday onwards the broadcasters will be airing a 30 second publicity video encouraging viewers and listeners to make a donation to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Donations to BE19 0000 0000 1212 will allow the aid organisations to offer aid where it is most urgently needed.

On Friday at 8:45AM all VRT, DPG Media and SBS radio stations as well as many local stations will play Lennon’s “Give Peace a Chance”. The Flemish stations are joining radio stations across the continent making this appeal for peace.