Magritte sets new record at Sotheby’s

The auction included works by Picasso, Monet, Kandinsky, Van Gogh, Banksy and Hirst, but the auction house clearly decided the Magritte was the star attraction. For the occasion it transformed the front of its building into a tribute to the Belgian painter.

The work dating from 1961 fetched 71,466,813 euros auction costs not included! It improved Magritte’s last record: “The Principle of Pleasure” went for 23.9 million euros in 2018. It’s also the second highest price ever paid for a work of art across the continent of Europe. The identity of the buyer is still confidential.

“The Empire of Lights” was a popular theme. Magritte painted 17 versions in oils and 7 in gouache. The first dates from 1948 but he returned to this theme throughout his career. The version auctioned on Wednesday was intended for Anne-Marie Crowet, Magritte’s friend and muse. Crowet was a Belgian tennis champion, who married the Belgian businessman Baron Gillion. They eventually donated their art nouveau collection to the Brussels Royal Museum of Fine Arts.

It's believed that for this version Magritte found inspiration in a street near the Josephat Park in Schaarbeek, where he had moved in 1954.