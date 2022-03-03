Yet more falls in corona numbers ahead of consultative committee

Code yellow measures apply when there are fewer than 65 daily Covid hospitalisations and fewer than 300 patients in ICUs.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 27 February, 6,388 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 29% on the week.

Fewer and fewer cases are conventional omicron variant with most of the other cases, the BA.2 omicron subvariant. The subvariant is set to become dominant by the end of the week. Delta variant has virtually disappeared.

In the week to 2 March on average 134 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 28% on the week.

2,135 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 22% on the week. 214 patients are in intensive care – down 26% on the week and the figure has been falling for days now.

In the week to 27 February on average 22 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 42% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 30,217 deaths have been linked to Covid.