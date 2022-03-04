Coronavirus figures continue to fall

During the week from 22 to 28 February an average of 6,011 people tested positive for coronavirus. This is down 27% on the 7-day average for the previous week (15 to 21 February). During the same period an average of 36,838 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is down 11% on the previous week. Of those tested between 22 and 28 February 19.1% tested positive for coronavirus.

Between 22 and 28 February the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 0.80. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 80 others.

227 coronavirus patients in intensive care

The number of people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals continues to fall. On Thursday 3 March there were 2,108 people with COVID-19 that were being treated in Belgian hospitals. This is down 19% on 7 days earlier. Of these 227 patients are in intensive care. These figures include all patients with COVID-19 and not only those that were hospitalised because of the virus.

During the week from 25 February to 3 March an average of 132 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is 27% down on the previous week. This figure only includes patients admitted specifical due to the ill-effects of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the number of deaths of people with COVID-19 has fallen sharply.

During the week from 22 to 28 February an average of 22 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 36% on the previous week (15 to 21 February). Since the onset of the pandemic 30,244 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.