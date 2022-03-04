Health Minister wants CST to be kept safe for a rainy day

The Federal Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Christian democrat) has told VRT News that she is in favour of maintaining the rule on the mandatory wearing of face covering on public transport and in hospitals.

Ms Verlinden told VRT Radio 1 that she will also be recommending that hospitality and cultural venues and sports centre should continue to be obliged to take measures to optimise air quality.

Ms Verlinden went on to say that the Corona Barometer will not be scrapped, but if the figures relating to the pandemic continue to fall that they have been we could switch to Code Green (no measures at all) in a few weeks’ time.