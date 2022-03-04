Health Minister wants CST to be kept safe for a rainy day
The Consultative Committee made up of Belgium’s federal, regional and language community governments will meet this afternoon to discuss the measures related to controlling the pandemic. With the continued sharp falls in all the figures relating to the pandemic here, ahead of the meeting there seems to be universal agreement that it will be decided to switch to Code Yellow on the Corona Barometer.
This would mean that a Covid Safe Ticket (CST) would no longer be required if we want to go for a meal or a coffee, attend a football match or concert or go the theatre to watch a play. However, the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) has told VRT News that this doesn’t mean that the CST that is sometimes referred to as the “Corona Pass” will disappear completely.
Face coverings to remain mandatory in hospitals and on public transport
The Federal Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Christian democrat) has told VRT News that she is in favour of maintaining the rule on the mandatory wearing of face covering on public transport and in hospitals.
Ms Verlinden told VRT Radio 1 that she will also be recommending that hospitality and cultural venues and sports centre should continue to be obliged to take measures to optimise air quality.
Ms Verlinden went on to say that the Corona Barometer will not be scrapped, but if the figures relating to the pandemic continue to fall that they have been we could switch to Code Green (no measures at all) in a few weeks’ time.