It’s Code Yellow from Monday

The Corona Pass or Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will be shelved, the wearing of face coverings will only remain mandatory on public transport and if we visit a hospital or other collective (health) care site.

The passenger local form (PLF) will no longer be required for people coming to Belgium from another EU country, except if they had first entered the EU from a third country that doesn’t appear on the “Whitelist” of low-risk countries.

The significant relaxation of the measures that means that life will return to “near-normal” from Monday was announced at a press conference that got under way at around 4pm on Friday.