It’s Code Yellow from Monday
The Consultative Committee that is made up of representatives of Belgium’s federal, regional and language community government has agreed that Belgium will switch to Code Yellow on the Corona Barometer from Monday 7 March. This means that many of the restrictions that have become a part of our daily lives for almost two years will be repealed.
The Corona Pass or Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will be shelved, the wearing of face coverings will only remain mandatory on public transport and if we visit a hospital or other collective (health) care site.
The passenger local form (PLF) will no longer be required for people coming to Belgium from another EU country, except if they had first entered the EU from a third country that doesn’t appear on the “Whitelist” of low-risk countries.
The significant relaxation of the measures that means that life will return to “near-normal” from Monday was announced at a press conference that got under way at around 4pm on Friday.
The Code Yellow measures entail:
Events:
No limits to the number of spectators/audience members.
Covid Safe Ticket (CST) no longer required.
Face coverings no longer mandatory. FFP-2 masks advised for the medically vulnerable.
Hospitality:
No mandatory closing times
Covid Safe Ticket (CST) no longer required
Face coverings no longer mandatory. FFP-2 masks advised for the medically vulnerable.
·
Leisure activities
Face coverings no longer mandatory. FFP-2 masks advised for the medically vulnerable attending indoor activities.
No restrictions on camps for youngsters that involve overnight stays.
No limits on the number of participants allowed to attend an activity
Other measures
In addition to this the mandatory wearing of face coverings in secondary schools, colleges and universities will be scrapped from the start of the new school week on Monday.
This weekend will also be the last during which we will have to wear a face covering when we visit our local supermarket, shopping mall, high street or market. From Monday 7 March we will no longer be obliged to wear a face covering when we enter a shop.
However, for the time being we will still be obliged to cover our nose and mouth when we get on a bus, tram, metro or train and if we visit a hospital or other collective care facility.
Testing and quarantine
The existing rules on testing and quarantine and self-isolation will remain force for the time being at least. A decision on whether they will be relaxed or modified will be taken at a meeting of the various health minister next week.