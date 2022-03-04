Maximum price for diesel to rise above 2 euro per litre
The price of filling up at the pumps continues to rise. Already at a record high, the maximum price that filling stations will be allowed to charge us for a litre of diesel will go up by 15.7 eurocent per litre on Saturday. This will bring the maximum price that can be charged for a litre of diesel in Belgium to 2.084 euro/litre. For the first time ever motorists in Belgium will be faced with paying over 2 euro per litre when they go and fill up.
The war in Ukraine has seen the price of crude oil soar. This is being felt at filling stations across Belgium and elsewhere. A 15.7 eurocent per litre price rise is exceptional to say the least.
Last Saturday the maximum price of a litre of diesel already rose by 8.1 eurocent. Once Saturday’s price increase has been implemented a litre of diesel will cost 40% more than it did a year ago.