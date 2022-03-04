Skip to content
… °C
… km
traffic jam
English
Nederlands
Naar de Nederlandstalige site
English
Visit flandersnews.be, the English news website of VRT News
Français
Allez à Flandreinfo.be
Deutsch
Zur deutschsprachigen Webseite
VRT NWS: news
flandersnews
.be
Headlines
Home News
Politics
Culture
Economics
Sport
Brussels
Antwerp
Ghent
More
Watch
… °C
… km
traffic jam
English
Nederlands
Naar de Nederlandstalige site
English
Visit flandersnews.be, the English news website of VRT News
Français
Allez à Flandreinfo.be
Deutsch
Zur deutschsprachigen Webseite
Search
Health
More coronavirus infections among Flemings in their 20s
Fri 04 Mar
14:12
Top stories
Home News
Incident at Charleroi: Mr Chovanec had to wait 4 hours for a doctor
Tue 01 Sep 2020
09:57
Health
“Second booster next fall”
Wed 09 Mar
14:43
Home News
Registration of Ukrainian refugees “chaotic”
Update
Wed 09 Mar
11:39
Economy
Car inspection woes: “This isn’t a fine, it’s a surcharge”
Wed 09 Mar
10:44
Home News
Almost 700 Ukrainian refugees registered in Brussels during the weekend
Mon 07 Mar
10:34
Economy
How reliant is Belgium on Russia’s gas?
Tue 08 Mar
14:28
Home News
No more student grants for Russians
Tue 08 Mar
10:11
Limburg
Ukrainian lions safe and sound in Flanders
Wed 09 Mar
16:16
West Flanders
King Leopold II attacked with red paint
Wed 09 Mar
10:09
Home News
Education sector gears up for Ukrainian children
Wed 09 Mar
15:30
Home News
Almost 30,000 Belgians collected free iodine tablets from pharmacies on Monday
Tue 01 Mar
12:30
East Flanders
“A nice, beautiful, intelligent Ukrainian woman, please!”
Mon 07 Mar
14:23