PM praises our “resilience and perseverance"

Mr De Croo told the press conference that "Next Sunday, March 13, it will be exactly two years ago since the federal phase was brought in at the start of the corona crisis."

"Corona has taught us that we shouldn’t count our chickens, but that does not mean that we are closing an important chapter. It is a beautiful symbol of our resilience and perseverance."

Mr De Croo also thanked everyone who "has given the very best of themselves during the last two years, sometimes at the risk of their own lives".

He praised healthcare staff, but also teachers, supermarket employees, parcel deliverers, scientists and "the thousands of volunteers" that have worked in vaccination centres across the country.