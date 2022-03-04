VRT joins radio stations across Europe in playing ‘Give Peace A Chance’ for Ukraine
At 8.45 CET on Friday morning around 150 radio stations from across Europe all played John Lennon’s classic ‘Give Peace A Chance’. Among them were the VRT radio stations Radio 1, Radio 2, Studio Brussel and MNM, Flanders-wide commercial stations such as Q Music and Joe and many independent local radio stations.
The initiative came from the German public broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg’s (RBB) station Radio Eins. The symbolic broadcast that is a reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine was heard on public and commercial radio stations in 25 European countries.