Woman convicted of physical abuse was allowed to continue to run a crèche

In 2017 and 2018 Kind en Gezin received several complaints about the manageress of the De Vlindertjes van Elshout crèche’s treatment of the children that were in her care. In 2021 the woman was convicted by a court in Antwerp of child abuse and neglect. Kind en Gezin says that the woman was able to carry on running the crèche as she had been convicted as an induvial and that no legal action had been taken against the crèche itself.

Kind en Gezin says that it has been following the situation at the crèche closely since it received the first complaints in 2017. At the end of last month, it received a new complaint about the crèche, and this was the final straw. The Flemish children’s agency has decided to close the crèche. The parents of the children that attended the crèche have been informed.