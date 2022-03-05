COVID-19: further falls in the number of infections, hospitalisations and deaths
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show further falls in the number of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths.
During the week from 23 February to 1 March, an average of 5,554 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This figure is down 24% on the 7-day average for the previous week (16 to 22 February). Between 23 February and 1 March an average of 35,505 coronavirus tests were carried out each day.
This is down 12% on the previous week. Of those tested, 18.9% tested positive for coronavirus. This is down 3 percentage points on the positivity rate for the previous week.
Between 23 February and 1 March the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 0.80. This means than on average every 100 people with the virus infected a further 80 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals continues to fall. On Friday 4 March there were 2,056 patients with the virus in Belgian hospitals, down 18% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, also those that were hospitalised for other reasons.
Of those hospitalised, 217 are in intensive care, down 13% on a week ago. The number of new admissions of patients with COVID-19 is also down. During the week from 26 February to 4 March an average of 131 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day.
This figure that only includes those admitted specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19 is down 24% on the average for the previous week. The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying in Belgium is down too.
During the week from 23 February to 1 March an average of 20 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic almost 30,300 people with COVID-19 have died here.