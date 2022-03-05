COVID-19: further falls in the number of infections, hospitalisations and deaths

The number of people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals continues to fall. On Friday 4 March there were 2,056 patients with the virus in Belgian hospitals, down 18% on a week ago. This figure includes all patients with COVID-19, also those that were hospitalised for other reasons.

Of those hospitalised, 217 are in intensive care, down 13% on a week ago. The number of new admissions of patients with COVID-19 is also down. During the week from 26 February to 4 March an average of 131 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day.

This figure that only includes those admitted specifically due to the ill-effects of COVID-19 is down 24% on the average for the previous week. The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying in Belgium is down too.

During the week from 23 February to 1 March an average of 20 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic almost 30,300 people with COVID-19 have died here.