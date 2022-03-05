Federal Government launches website with information on the situation in Ukraine

The site is available in the three official languages (Dutch, French and German) as well as in English. The site contains information likely to be useful for Belgians in Ukraine and Russia and for Ukrainians already in Belgian or those that have been displaced that are considering coming here.

There is also information for local authorities and individuals that wish to provide accommodation to refugees from Ukraine. By Friday temporary accommodation was already ready to receive 10,000 refugees from Ukraine.

On the website, those that have fled the war in Ukraine and have come to Belgium will find information about their rights when they arrive here, what administrative procedures they must follow and other relevant information.

The site also features a news centre with the latest information on the war and its impact on Belgium.