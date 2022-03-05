Hasselt man shot during poker night

When they arrived they found a 42-year-old man that had been serious injured. The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. His condition is described as life-threatening.

The shooting reportedly took place after two men that were taking part in the poker night started arguing. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other. The Limburg Judicial Authorities say that a 66-year-old suspect from Houthalen-Helchteren was arrested at the scene.

Officers from Local Police Service, forensics officers from the Federal Police Service and a ballistics expert will attend the crime scene today in order to examine exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.