Hasselt man shot during poker night
A man from the Limburg city of Hasselt was rushed to hospital with serious injuries late on Friday evening after he was shot while playing poker. Officers from the Limburg Capital Hasselt Local Police Service were called to a property in the Hasselt district of Kuringen at around 11pm on Friday after shots were heard coming from a room where a poker night was taking place.
When they arrived they found a 42-year-old man that had been serious injured. The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. His condition is described as life-threatening.
The shooting reportedly took place after two men that were taking part in the poker night started arguing. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other. The Limburg Judicial Authorities say that a 66-year-old suspect from Houthalen-Helchteren was arrested at the scene.
Officers from Local Police Service, forensics officers from the Federal Police Service and a ballistics expert will attend the crime scene today in order to examine exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.