Information from a woman in Eeklo leads to the arrest of an American pedophile

In April 2021 a woman from Eeklo (East Flanders) report a chat session she had had with a man on the Canadian messaging and chat app Kik. The American man she had been chatting to had expressed an interest in child pornography and claimed that he had sexually abused his own four-year-old daughter.

The man’s identity was unknown, and detectives only had a pseudonym and country of residence to go on when they embarked on their quest to trace the child sex offender. Extensive efforts were made to trace him, and Interpol’s International Crime Database was also used to aid the investigation.

Eventually, the East Flemish Federal Police Service’s Open-Source Intelligence Team was successful in identifying the 34-year-old suspect, who is from Chesapeake in the state of Virginia. Police in the United States arrested him on 18 January. The photograph above shows his arrest being reported on an American television news broadcast.

He is suspected of several child sex offenses, including the abuse of his own four-year-old daughter, and the possession of child pornography. He is currently on remand.