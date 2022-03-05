It will be no longer possible to scan the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) from Monday

Speaking on VRT television news on Friday evening, Mr Vandenbroucke said that “We are taking an important step towards a return to a normal life”. In a reference to comments he made last year about “the empire of freedom” being in sight, Mr Vandenbroucke said “I said that in a moment of euphoria. But I was always among those that warned that we wouldn’t get through this with vaccination alone”.

"Let’s hope that it isn’t the case, but it could be that we are confronted with a serious outbreak of the virus in the future and that there is a need for a speedy vaccination campaign and that the CST could prove useful again”, Mr Vandenbroucke said.

While many of the coronavirus restrictions will cease to be in force from Monday some, such as the mandatory wearing of face coverings on public transport and in hospitals, will remain in force.

"I think that this is important. We must remain cautious, and the authorities should remain prepared for if this (a threat from coronavirus) returns”, the Federal Health Minister said.

While Mr Vandenbroucke doesn’t rule out a return of the CST if this was deemed necessary, the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon takes a different view. Mr Jambon told journalists “Never again”.

Meanwhile, Mr Vandenbroucke told VRT News that from Monday the app used to scan Covid Safe Tickets will be deactivated. However, those with the app containing their vaccination data on their smartphones or a paper version of the CST don’t need to delate it or throw it away. It may prove useful in the future, although we all hope that this will not be the case.