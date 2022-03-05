Lotte Kopecky victorious in Strade Bianche

The rase broke loose after the 6th gravel stretch of the day. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) proved her strength and took off alone. On the penultimate gravel section, the chasing group including Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Katia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), moved in close.

The last gravel stretch, La Tolfe promised to prove challenging, and it didn’t disappoint. Van Vleuten displayed her climbing abilities and left other riders behind. Only Lotte Kopecky was able hold. Van Vleuten set off with Kopecky towards Siena. On the way to the Italian city, a group made up of Marianne Vos, Demi Vollering and Elisa Longo Borghini gained ground on them.

The final climb to Piazza del Campo promised to play a decisive role again this year. Just before the foot of Via Santa Caterina, everything was close again. Van Vleuten immediately put pressure on the group on the climb and again it was Kopecky who was able to hold on. Van Vleuten set the pace and Kopecky did everything to stay in her wheel.

Kopecky then played the tactical game. Entering the final corner, she positioned herself well so that she could dive into the last straight in the lead.

Kopecky was able to hold off Van Vleuten and crossed the finish line first. She became the first Belgian rider to ever cross the finishing line first on the Piazza del Campo.