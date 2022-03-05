Scherpenheuvel-Zichem does its bit for refugees from Ukraine
The war in Ukraine has caused many hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to flee their homes. While many are currently in neighbouring countries such as Poland and Moldova some have arrived in Belgium. Municipalities across Flanders are providing reception facilities for the refugees. This is in addition to the many thousands of people across our region that have offered to provide accommodation for displaced Ukrainians in their homes.
In Scherpenheuvel-Zichem 60 refugees are being accommodated in the House of Mary, a location usually used to accommodate pilgrims to Scherpenheuvel’s shrine.
The Ukrainians arrived there aboard two coaches on Friday evening. During their stay the local authority, local social services councils, local associations, a food bank, and a social restaurant will provide the refugees with food. The Flemish regional authorities are providing additional funding to local authorities that help out.