Scherpenheuvel-Zichem does its bit for refugees from Ukraine

In Scherpenheuvel-Zichem 60 refugees are being accommodated in the House of Mary, a location usually used to accommodate pilgrims to Scherpenheuvel’s shrine.

The Ukrainians arrived there aboard two coaches on Friday evening. During their stay the local authority, local social services councils, local associations, a food bank, and a social restaurant will provide the refugees with food. The Flemish regional authorities are providing additional funding to local authorities that help out.