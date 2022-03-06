3,500 people at Brussels demonstration against the war in Ukraine

The demonstration set off at around 2pm and headed for the Jean Rey Square in Brussels’ European District. The demonstrators carried placards with slogans such as "Stop the war" "Europe show courage and act now” and “Close air space”.

Some demonstrators carried yellow flowers tied together with blue ribbons as they chanted “Russians go home!”.

Yana Brovidy of Promote Ukraine that is one of the organisations behind Sunday’s demonstration told journalists that "Ukraine should be given support in every way possible. Ukrainians don’t want to be refugees in Europe. They want to defend and keep their country”.

Many Ukrainian nationals were present, including 38-year-old Maria. "Our main request is to close the air space above Ukraine. My parents who are pensioners worked in a nuclear power plant in the south. They still live nearby and my father who is ill cannot leave the country. He is currently living in fear after the attack on the Zaporizhia power plant. It's crazy ... I'm sure that if we close Ukrainian air space the war would quickly come to an end”, she said