60 animals were killed by trains in Belgium during 2021

Early spring was the worst period for collisions involving animals last year with 7 accidents in March and the same number in April. Various types of dear were the animals that most often met their maker under the wheels of a train with 25 dying in this way. 10 wild boar and 7 game birds were killed by trains last year.

Not surprisingly the more rural provinces with vast expenses of woodland in the south of Belgium saw relatively many animal fatalities on the railways. In 2021 there were 12 animal fatalities on the railways in Namur Province, 11 in Liège Province and 10 in Luxembourg Province.

Collisions with animals caused a total of 8,693 minutes of delay. On top of this Infrabel also noted an additional 22,672 minutes of delay linked to the 144 warnings received for animals near the tracks.

The rail infrastructure management company stresses the importance of people that near railways keeping their pets on a leash. It is also important that animals are fenced in correctly.

In addition to animals that are native to Belgium some exotic animals such as ostriches, llamas and kangaroos have also been involved in accidents on the country’s rail network.