Bishop Bonny celebrates Mass with Ukrainian priests at Antwerp church
The Bishop of Antwerp Johan Bonny has celebrated Mass together with two Ukrainian-Belgian priests at a church in Antwerp. In what was intended as a gesture of support by the bishop for the pain and suffering of the Ukrainian people since the onset of the Russian invasion of their country 10 days ago.
At Bishop Bonny’s side during the Eucharist at the Sint-Andries Church were Father Ruslan Pikh and Father Mykola Butsiak. Father Pikh is the priest at the Sint-Adries church, the church where Antwerp’s Ukrainian Catholic community is based.
There are over 6.5 million Catholics in Ukraine, making it the second largest single denomination in the country.