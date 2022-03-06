Cyclist drowns in Albert Canal

The man from Laakdal (Antwerp Province) was cycling along the canal at around noon on Saturday. He was part of a group of cyclists that were cycling along the path that runs next to the canal. Suddenly a member of the group noticed that someone was missing. It was a 73-year-old man that was one of the people in charge of maintaining the group’s bicycles.

The members of the group turned back and started to look for the man. They found him in the canal and immediately alerted the emergency services. However, it was already too late, and the 73-year-old died at the scene.

How the cyclist came to be in the water is still unclear and is currently the subject of an investigation. The Judicial Authorities dispatched officers from the Federal Police forensics lab to the scene to gain greater clarity regarding the accident.