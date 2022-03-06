Missing couple found dead in Nieuwpoort Harbour

The car was pulled out of the water at around 2am on Sunday. The Judicial Authorities have confirmed that the two people inside the vehicle were a couple from the Kortrijk (West Flanders) area that had been missing since Friday.

It is believed that their vehicle entered the water not long after they were seen alive for the last time. The Judicial Authorities say that the initial findings of an investigation into the couple’s death indicate that it was a tragic accident.