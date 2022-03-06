Murder investigation launched after Palestinian dies at his home in Antwerp

Police and the Ambulance Service were called to the flat on the Van Cortbeedenlei in Deurne at around 11:30pm on Saturday evening. Another resident of the flat had found their housemate with serious injuries.

It was clear that the man had been a victim of violence and that a crime had been committed. The 37-year-old Palestinian died at the scene.

The Judicial Authorities have appointed an Examining Magistrate to lead the murder investigation that will be carried out by officers from the Antwerp Federal Judicial Police Service.