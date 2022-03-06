Tessenderlo Group submits modified planning application for gas-fired power plant
The Tessenderlo Group has submitted a new planning application to the Flemish Regional Authorities for the construction of a new 900 MW steam and gas turbine power plant in Tessenderlo in Limburg Province. In mid-October last year, Flemish Minister for the Environment Zuhal Demir (nationalist) rejected a previous application for a 900-megawatt gas-fired power station in Tessenderlo.
Then Ms Demir gave three reasons for turning down the application for permission to build the plant. The first reason was that the new gas-fired power station would be adjacent to an existing power station with a capacity of 400 megawatts. The Flemish Environment Minister said that the cumulative effect of both installations together had not been examined in the project’s Environmental Impact Report.
Secondly, the installation would discharge industrial wastewater into the Albert Canal. Thirdly Ms Demir believes that projections of nitrogen emissions from the proposed power plant had not been carried out correctly.
A modified application
In a statement released on Sunday Tessenderlo Group said that it had modified its previous application to meet the concerns expressed by the Flemish Environment Minister. The modifications will add an extra 500 million euro to the cost of the plant.