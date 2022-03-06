Tessenderlo Group submits modified planning application for gas-fired power plant

Then Ms Demir gave three reasons for turning down the application for permission to build the plant. The first reason was that the new gas-fired power station would be adjacent to an existing power station with a capacity of 400 megawatts. The Flemish Environment Minister said that the cumulative effect of both installations together had not been examined in the project’s Environmental Impact Report.

Secondly, the installation would discharge industrial wastewater into the Albert Canal. Thirdly Ms Demir believes that projections of nitrogen emissions from the proposed power plant had not been carried out correctly.