Victory against Finland sees Belgium qualify for Davis Cup Final Round

To qualify final round the Belgians had to get past Finland. David Goffin had a difficult start on Friday evening against Otto Vitranen. However, the Belgian but did win his opening match in 3 sets.

A few hours later, Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori (ATP-71) leveled the score after a well-deserved 6-3, 7-5 win against Zizou Bergs. We would have to wait until Saturday to find out whether Finland or Belgium would qualify for the final round.

On Saturday the opening match of the day also went wrong for Belgium. David Goffin (photo below), who was standing in for Joran Vliegen after he tested positive for coronavirus, and Sander Gillé came back from a set down in the doubles. The third set of their match against Harri Heliovaara and Emil Ruusuvuori would be decisive.

