300 AA Gent supporters donate goods for Ukrainian refugees

AA Gent had called on supporters to bring relief supplies for Ukrainian refugees to the club’s fan shop on Saturday and Sunday. A list of products that are most needed (medical supplies and hygiene products) had been drawn so that fans knew what to donate.

The man behind the relief aid collection Wim Beelaert told VRT News that “The display of solidarity was great, also because of the link with Roman Bezoes. People went to the shop or the pharmacy specifically to buy goods to donate.”

The collection has now come to an end. Mr Beelaert says that any AA Gent fans that still have goods to donate can give them to other inititiatives for Ukrainian refugees that have been organised around Ghent such as at the church in the Sleepstraat and at the SMAK art museum.

The KAA Gent Foundation will take the goods that have been donated to a central collection point that has been set up by the Ukrainian community in Ghent. The goods will not only go to refugees, but also to people that are still in Ukraine.