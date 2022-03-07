“A nice, beautiful, intelligent Ukrainian woman, please!”

“It’s lecherousness without limits that gets people to think our initiative can be used as a dating agency” he says.

The minute Russia invaded Ukraine Andy launched efforts to help. He drove to the Polish-Ukrainian border to help refugees and set up the Facebook page Steun Oekraïne (Support Ukraine). The page now has 3,000 members and many genuine offers to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Unfortunately, there are also people with bad intentions. “I’ve received quite a few private messages from single men eager to house a Ukrainian woman. I’m not up for that!”

Some of the messages made Andy shudder. He knows an asylum centre in the Netherlands where women are enticed outside. “Men knock on the window and gesture for the women to come out. I’ve heard talk of people-trafficking. This won’t happen here” Andy says.

He has also taken to social media to make his abhorrence clear with regard to anybody with exterior motives offering accommodation.

Luckily, Steun Oekraïne has already found 200 people willing to provide proper accommodation, no strings attached.

“We work with voluntary social media managers, call centres, doctors and lawyers. We use our gut feeling when we screen people by phone. If our operation gets bigger, that will be more difficult. We won’t be sending any single women to single men!”