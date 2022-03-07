A good half-term break for West Flanders’ coastal resorts

The sunny weather attracted many tourists to the coast during the spring half term break. During last week around 600,000 day-trippers went to the coast. This is around 40% more than during the spring half term break in 2021. Business was also brisk at hotels along the coast. During the first weekend (25 to 27 February) they reached an occupancy rate of about 80%. During the week as a whole occupancy was up 25% on the spring half term break last year.

While most tourists came rom elsewhere in Belgium around 1 in 5 came from neighbouring countries. There were a total of 1 million overnight stays at the Flemish coast during spring half term. This is around the same as last year.

Agencies that rent out self-catering accommodation also received many last-minute bookings. At around 60%, occupancy levels in self-catering accommodation were at around the same level as it was during the spring half term break last year.

Furthermore, a lot of people with holiday homes at the coast went to stay in them during half term.