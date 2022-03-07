Almost 700 Ukrainian refugees registered in Brussels during the weekend

The Aliens’ Office spokesman Benoît Mansy told the press agency Belga that many Ukrainian refugees had already found accommodation with family or friends in Belgium before they registered. Those that haven’t are show the way toward accommodation that is being provided by local authorities and private individuals. Most are mothers that have fled Ukraine alone with their children. Busses are provided to transport them to their accommodation.

On Saturday some Ukrainians were given temporary accommodation in Brussels hotels. On Sunday the Flemish Red Cross and the Brussels social action organisation Samusocial opened a centre for Ukrainian refugees at a disused care home on the François Sebrechtslaan in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek. By Sunday evening there were already 37 Ukrainians at the centre that has capacity for up to 250 people. The centre in Molenbeek is intended for short stays of a couple of nights while more long-term accommodation is sought.