Almost 700 Ukrainian refugees registered in Brussels during the weekend
The Aliens’ Office reports that 699 refugees from Ukraine registered with them during the weekend. Of those that registered with the Aliens’ Office on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 247 asked the Federal Asylum Agency Fedasil to provide them with accommodation. Meanwhile, a centre has opened specifically for the provision of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in a former care home in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans Molenbeek.
The Aliens’ Office spokesman Benoît Mansy told the press agency Belga that many Ukrainian refugees had already found accommodation with family or friends in Belgium before they registered. Those that haven’t are show the way toward accommodation that is being provided by local authorities and private individuals. Most are mothers that have fled Ukraine alone with their children. Busses are provided to transport them to their accommodation.
On Saturday some Ukrainians were given temporary accommodation in Brussels hotels. On Sunday the Flemish Red Cross and the Brussels social action organisation Samusocial opened a centre for Ukrainian refugees at a disused care home on the François Sebrechtslaan in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek. By Sunday evening there were already 37 Ukrainians at the centre that has capacity for up to 250 people. The centre in Molenbeek is intended for short stays of a couple of nights while more long-term accommodation is sought.
More than 25,500 beds offered
The number of beds offered to Ukrainian refugees by local authorities and private individuals had reached 22,507 by Sunday. The figures come from the Federal Secretary of State for asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi (Flemish Christian democrat).
Anyone seeking information on the provision of accommodation from those fleeing the war in Ukraine can find it on the Federal Government’s www.ukraine.be website or by calling 02/488 88 88.