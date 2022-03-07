Cool wind will subside with temperatures rising to reach 16°C on Friday

Monday started off cloudy in some areas. However, the cloud has since cleared, and the sun is shining. Nevertheless, temperatures remain low and won’t reach any higher than between 2°C and 7°C on Monday. Gusts of wind can make it feel even colder. On Monday night temperatures will fall to below freezing. Minimum temperature of -4°C are forecast for the east of the country with temperatures falling to -1 in coastal areas.

Tuesday will be sunny with top temperatures of between 5°C and 10°C. Tuesday night will be cold and there could be a frost. Winds will be moderate to quite strong.

Wednesday too will be sunny, but with high cloud in some areas. It will become warmer with temperatures reaching 14°C. Winds will de slight to moderate.

On Thursday there will be cloud sweeping across the country from the west. It will remain dry in most areas. However, the odd drop of rain can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be mild, reaching between 9°C and 15°C.

On Friday cloud will increase from the west and there could be some rain in western areas by the evening. Temperatures will reach between 11°C and 12°C in the High Fens and 15°C to 16°C elsewhere.

The weekend will remain relatively mild. However, the possibility of rain will increase.