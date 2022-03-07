Escort and accomplices jailed for 8 years after home invasion

It was in October 2020 that the 25-year-old escort lady had agreed to meet up with a 41-year-old man in his home. When she left around 2AM in the morning four of the woman’s Bulgarian friends appeared on the drive. They overpowered their victim, carried him inside and tied him up. They then beat him the minute he tried to move.

The Bulgarians threatened to kill their victim and demanded the content of his safe. The man refused and it then took the attackers several hours to break into the safe. The burglars only left the premises after 16 hours. It was the victim’s former wife who discovered him tied up in the evening. The man suffered bruises to his entire body, a broken nose and injured right hand.

Detectives soon managed to track down the escort lady and identified her partner and three other accomplices. The defendants were sentenced to eight years in jail and will have to pay 1.9 million euros in compensation.