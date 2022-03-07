Flemish Red Cross has already raised 1.23 million euro for Ukraine
The Flemish Red Cross has already collected 1.23 million euro in gifts to help the victims of the war in Ukraine. Last week the Flemish NGO gave 250,000 euro from its own emergency aid fund and a further 750,000 euro that it had received in donations to the International Red Cross. This will be used for the purchase of humanitarian aid such food, water, medicines and first aid material.
The Flemish Red Cross is one of the 7 organisations that form the 1212 Consortium. Last week the consortium launched the Ukraine 12-12 campaign to raise funds to help the people of Ukraine.