How will we feel the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine in our pocket?

Ukraine and Russia supply a quarter of the grain on international export markets. The price of wheat has shot up. “Wheat is often bought on the international food markets using short-term contracts” explains Filip Abraham, Professor international economy at Leuven University and the Vlerick Business School. “The price heavily depends on international exchanges and is rising sharply as a result”.

The price of products in which wheat is processed, e.g. bread and pasta, may soon increase. Meat and eggs may become dearer as grains are an important part of animal feed.

“The silos are currently full” says Eddy Van Damme of the Bakers’ Federation. “Supplies are guaranteed for the minute and we haven’t heard any news about shortages just around the corner”.

Filip Abraham also singles out sunflower oil as another commodity that may cause concern: “15% of world stocks are produced in Russia and Ukraine. Sunflower oil is used in many products from mayonnaise to cake”.

The price of maize could rise 30% and that could affect beer prices!

Gas too is another major concern. 40% of the world’s gas originates in the Russian Federation. If Russia cuts supplies to Europe this would affect our ability to heat our homes and cook, but industry too is reliant on gas that is used to generate electricity. Last week the European gas price reached a new record high – up 60%.

“There’s no gas shortage at the minute” says Abraham “Russia is delivering to contract but we will notice the impact of a fluctuating spot price and there are fears a shortage could emerge”.

With the US and Saudi Arabia Russia is one of the top 3 countries when it comes to oil supplies. Crude is also a key raw material used in petrol and kerosine but also in plastics and other products used in the chemical industry.

“At present Russia is meeting all its obligations” says Abraham.

“The rise in the price of oil anticipates future uncertainty rather than the present emergency”.

“Oil prices are fixed in contracts between the producer (Russia) and the consumer (Belgium or the EU). These are long-term contracts and that means that for the minute prices remain stable till new contacts need to be signed”.

“There are gigantic fluctuations in the spot price that is heavily sensitive to unstable situations. The price of fuel is party decided on the basis of the spot price. If it rises, you’ll notice this on the forecourt and in your wallet”.

Russia is also a major producer of iron ore, steel and other metals. It produces half the world’s needs of palladium used in car exhausts, phones and tooth fillings.

“The price of cars will rise” says Abraham, but car components come from many countries not just Russia”.

“As long as the war is in progress, we will feel an economic impact. The situation will stabilise in time after the war, but a lot depends on the length of the conflict, the scale of the devastation and the nature of sanctions. We’ll also notice the impact of a ban on imports from Russia in our pocket! A lot of countries will now realise how reliant they are on Russia. This is the time for countries to change their behaviour and purchase raw materials elsewhere. That too we’ll feel in our pocket, because there is a reason why we buy products or raw materials in Russia – because they are cheaper than anywhere else”.

